$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the highest is $3.98 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

