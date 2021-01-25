30,962 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after buying an additional 1,193,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,546,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,055,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.79. 474,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43.

