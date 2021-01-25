33,480 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.24. 2,285,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,166. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

