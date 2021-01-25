3,358 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $721.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.