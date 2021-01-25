$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to report $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06).

Several research firms have recently commented on SWTX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SWTX opened at $85.29 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.