360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.34

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 19904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 34.5% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $18,837,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 642,865 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

