390,290 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. APi Group makes up about 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.23% of APi Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,569 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE APG opened at $18.56 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

