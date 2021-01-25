3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

MMM traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $170.39. 3,316,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

