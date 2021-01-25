$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.64 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

