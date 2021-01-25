$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,222,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,315,000 after buying an additional 921,991 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 492.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 615,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 807,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,271,000 after buying an additional 611,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

