$40.76 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $40.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.32 million and the lowest is $40.21 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $47.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $157.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.78 million to $157.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $159.28 million, with estimates ranging from $151.61 million to $166.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million.

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE DSX opened at $2.41 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

