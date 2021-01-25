$419.65 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post sales of $419.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the highest is $429.56 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $278.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC opened at $25.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.