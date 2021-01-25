$43.24 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce sales of $43.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.38 million and the lowest is $43.10 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $164.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $164.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $198.07 million, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $209.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million.

CLVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $589.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.