43,582 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.94. 35,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,993. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $83.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

