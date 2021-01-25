$469.05 Million in Sales Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post $469.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $470.10 million. W. R. Grace & Co. posted sales of $504.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.95 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after acquiring an additional 546,910 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the third quarter worth $6,689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the third quarter worth $2,230,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

