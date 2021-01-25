49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) shares were down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 42,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 50,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51.

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) Company Profile (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.