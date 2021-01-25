$495.13 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce $495.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.10 million and the lowest is $489.15 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $442.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $234.81 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Helen of Troy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.