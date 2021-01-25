$495.13 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce $495.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.10 million and the lowest is $489.15 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $442.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $234.81 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Helen of Troy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

