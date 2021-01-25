-$5.06 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.35). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 456.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.14) to ($17.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($13.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.84) to ($10.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

RCL stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $129.77. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

