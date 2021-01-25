5,222 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.38. 17,161,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

