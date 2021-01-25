$54.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $54.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.37 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $170.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $171.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.45 million, with estimates ranging from $290.19 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $142.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -144.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $143.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,620,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,233,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.