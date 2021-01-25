57,882 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,893,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.2% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.65. 277,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.66 and its 200-day moving average is $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

