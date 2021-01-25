$584.38 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report $584.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.19 million and the highest is $597.92 million. Seagen reported sales of $289.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after buying an additional 126,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $182.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

