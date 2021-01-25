59,470 Shares in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.11% of Zogenix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zogenix by 110.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,073,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Zogenix by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,074,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 57,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

