$6.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.31 billion to $24.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

DUK stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

