$6.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the lowest is $6.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $27.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $28.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

