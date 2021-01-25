$7.07 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce sales of $7.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $26.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $27.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $34.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

LYB stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. CX Institutional increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

