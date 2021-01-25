772,300 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 772,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 527,407 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.39. 101,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,393,600. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

