$78.90 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce $78.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $94.39 million. LendingClub reported sales of $188.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $321.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $333.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $540.46 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $639.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,631 shares of company stock worth $360,080 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in LendingClub by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LendingClub by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

