7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 1st (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 1st. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIIAU opened at $10.57 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

