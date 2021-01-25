$828.49 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report sales of $828.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.00 million and the highest is $843.45 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $772.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

AKAM opened at $109.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 264.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 223,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

