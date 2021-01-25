$828.52 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report sales of $828.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.13 million to $837.50 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $800.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

PRAH stock opened at $132.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

