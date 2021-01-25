$83.63 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $83.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.47 million to $85.31 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $59.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $285.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.80 million to $292.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $346.19 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $349.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

A number of analysts have commented on LOB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

