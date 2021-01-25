$877.14 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report sales of $877.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.63 million and the highest is $917.72 million. Lennox International posted sales of $885.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,920 shares of company stock worth $6,309,346 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LII opened at $293.15 on Monday. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

