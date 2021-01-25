8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

EGHT opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,385 shares of company stock worth $2,960,403. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 140.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 413.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 196,878 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 411.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

