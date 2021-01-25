8X8 PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $252,668.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.