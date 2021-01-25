908 Devices (MASS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS):

1/12/2021 – 908 Devices is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – 908 Devices is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – 908 Devices is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – 908 Devices is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.65. 15,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,453. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

In other news, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000 in the last 90 days.

