$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $909.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $805.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

SPR stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.