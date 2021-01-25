96,727 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,379,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 761,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. MKM Partners raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

HAS stock opened at $97.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.