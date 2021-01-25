9,724 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $96.11. 2,157,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,029. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

