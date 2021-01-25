9,874 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Insiders have sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.50 on Monday, reaching $402.34. 6,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.56 and a 200 day moving average of $315.10. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

