$997.82 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $997.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $974.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of SPB opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

