A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,036.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

