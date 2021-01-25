Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of ABT opened at $112.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

