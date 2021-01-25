Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.33

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.33 and last traded at $115.28, with a volume of 49062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.84.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

