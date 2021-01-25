Abyss Price Tops $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Abyss has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $92,685.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

