Abyss Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.