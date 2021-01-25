Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $53.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.