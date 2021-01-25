ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,076. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,587.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

