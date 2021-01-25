Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Up 47.6%

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) rose 47.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 3,170,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 528,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

