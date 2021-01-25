Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.94. The stock had a trading volume of 84,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,818. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.34. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

